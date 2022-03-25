Two of Juan Govea's victims gave dramatic and graphic testimony in Monterey County Superior Court on Friday, March 25, detailing how their former school teacher at Salinas High School manipulated and harmed them by preying on them as young girls, even to the point of each contemplating thoughts of ending their lives.
Govea sat still and looked straight ahead, seated next to his attorney Juliet Peck, as the two young women read their statements, sometimes through tears.
"I dream of what the last six years of my life could have been if they weren't tainted by your shadow," said Jane Doe 1, the original victim in the case that led to Govea pleading guilty in November to two felony sex acts with a minor.
Initially, Doe 1 declined to testify against Govea when charges were filed against him in 2016, leading the case to be dropped in 2017. In court it was revealed that Govea asked Jane Doe if she was going to ruin his life, which dissuaded her from helping prosecutors.
"I was convinced I would ruin your life and our future together," she said while reading her handwritten statement in court on Friday. "I wasn't able to understand where the lies stop and the truth began."
After Jane Doe 2 publicly posted her story through an Instagram account, @thisisour831, Jane Doe 1 was emboldened to come forward again and she agrees to cooperate. That resulted in prosecutors refiling the charges.
Both women talked about how it took them years to understand that they were not at fault for engaging in sexual relationships with Govea, that he groomed them and took advantage of their positions as minors. They also described how they would disassociate from reality and experience mental and physical symptoms caused by their experiences.
Doe 1 said the pain she endured prevented her from being able to focus on schoolwork, which led to her not being able to graduate from high school on time. In college, instead of taking her senior final exams she checked herself into a hospital after she carefully researched how to end her life then realized it wasn't what she wanted for herself or her family.
Doe 2 said she didn't understand at first that she was a victim because she thought she was consenting to the sexual relationship. She blamed herself at first. It took her time to understand that Govea as an adult took advantage of her, a minor at the time.
"I was a victim. I am a victim. I am a survivor," Doe 2 said.
"I want more than anything to go back and give my younger self a hug," Doe 2 said. "I want to go back and say: It's not your fault."
Doe 2 described in graphic detail some of the sexual acts Govea perpetrated against her during one night that he plied her with champagne and later peach-flavored vodka. At one point he told her he loved her, and even then she realized it was a lie. She came to understand later it was not a loving relationship but a sexual conquest by an adult of a minor teen.
"This is no longer my burden to carry, it is now his turn," Doe 2 said.
Govea was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered by the court to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Deputy District Attorney Christopher Puck said he debated whether or not to fight the sentence. In the end, he said that he and others in the District Attorney's Office realized the sentence might be the toughest they could get given the case's history and the current legislative landscape in California.
"I think [Govea] deserves substantial jail time, even prison," Puck said, because the teacher abused the trust of the victims, parents and the community.
The only leverage being incarceration, the DA's Office gave it up in exchange for Govea being required to register as a sex offender for life. Puck said registering for life is in many cases seen as a tougher sentence by offenders than serving prison time. He also said both victims wanted Govea to be registered for his lifetime.
Puck blasted legislators for creating laws that in some cases provided "windfalls" to convicted criminals while overlooking the needs of victims. He cited one recent bill that sought to amend mandatory sex offender registration in cases where a teen over the age of 18 has sex with a teen only a couple of years younger. Puck said it was a problem that needed to be fixed, but that the bill also includes a possible loophole that allows defendants to avoid sexual registration, or even prosecution all together.
Puck also cited how defendants can use privacy act laws to argue that any information taken from a victim's phone without a warrant cannot be used in court.
Facing what Puck estimated what would be years of legal wrangling over such issues—and might still land with the same sentence—prosecutors did not ask for for prison time.
Judge Gilbert T. Brown, handed down at the sentence. (Brown, who has been a judge in Santa Clara County and San Francisco, presided over the hearing. Earlier in the case, the matter was moved to San Benito County due to a conflict because Govea's mother, Lydia Villarreal, was a Monterey County Superior Court judge; she retired last year.)
Before he announced the sentencing, Brown said if he had the power to undo something, it would be to give both Jane Does the ability to go back in time and give their younger selves a hug, and some advice. Brown called Govea's acts a selfish betrayal of trust, and then echoing part of Doe 2's statement, said he hopes when Govea sleeps at night he contemplates for the rest of his life the harm he brought to the lives of the victims and their families.
As part of Govea's sentencing, he is not allowed any contact with the victims for 10 years. Govea currently lives in Sacramento and works in a bar; Brown added that he is not allowed to consume alcohol. Govea also will not be able to own or carry a firearm for the rest of his life. He will be required to pay restitution fines to the victims, as well as other fines and court fees.
