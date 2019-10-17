Former Monterey County sheriff's deputy Marlon Alvarenga pleaded not guilty to all charges against him on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Monterey County Superior Court.
Alvarenga is charged with one count of forcible rape, one count of sexual battery, and five counts of sex with a confined person.
It was his first court appearance since he was arrested and charged on Oct. 8, and then posted bail.
He was first arrested in October 2018 after an incarcerated woman reported seeing him in a sexual encounter with another incarcerated woman, at which time the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office requested more information before filing charges, based on evidence suggesting there may be additional victims.
Alvarenga left his job at the Sheriff's Office soon after his 2018 arrest, but the investigation continued, and investigators uncovered allegations involving additional victims. It is unlawful in any circumstance for a jail worker to have sexual contact with an inmate.
“Even if the inmate is fully consenting, it is against the law,” says District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni.
Alvarenga arrived to the courthouse flanked by supporters. During the hearing on Thursday, he spoke only to confirm his name.
Judge Timothy Roberts ordered a criminal protective order against Alvarenga for the next year.
On Oct. 9, another former Monterey County Sheriff was arrested for alleged sex crimes commmitted against incarcerated women. Brent Horger was arrested in Mendocino County on two counts of sexual battery and one count of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.
Following the arraignment, Alvarenga’s attorney, Eric Dumas, declined to comment. Alvarenga is set to appear in court again on Oct. 30.
