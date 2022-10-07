About three-and-a-half months after the Monterey County Civil Rights Office concluded an investigation into alleged sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, one woman involved has filed a lawsuit against Monterey County and now-retired undersheriff John Mineau.
The investigation by the Civil Rights Office found that Mineau did indeed sexually harass two women who filed complaints, and that when notified, their supervisor, Cmdr. John Thornburg, took no action to stop Mineau's conduct.
The lawsuit alleges various violations of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, and failure to investigate and prevent harassment and discrimination.
The woman who filed the suit identifies herself in court papers only as Jane Doe. She is represented by the Salinas law firm Fitzpatrick & Swanston, and is seeking damages of at least $25,000. According to her suit, she was employed by the county for over 25 years, from 1996 to February 2022.
Her lawsuit, filed Oct. 5 in Monterey County Superior Court, details the conduct described more generally in the Civil Rights Office's investigation. "The messages started out friendly but quickly evolved to be sexual in nature," according to the complaint.
Those messages, sent via Facebook Messenger, were commonly sent between 11pm and 3am, according to the suit. In one case, after Jane Doe mentioned a work-related injury, Mineau wrote: “I could massage. Make it better.” On multiple occasions he wrote, "Cum see me."
In one case, according to the complaint, Mineau suggested he could help Jane Doe get a promotion: “Gonna open a sgt test soon; you in?” After she asked when a position would become open, he wrote: "Want a private tutoring session?” followed by a winking emoji.
“Because of Mineau’s high-ranking position and his oversight over decisions concerning plaintiff’s career, Plaintiff felt obligated to play along with, to some extent, or make light of Mineau’s sexual messages," according to Jane Doe's lawsuit. “Because of the county’s failure to act, the sexual harassment against plaintiff persisted for nearly two years.”
The conduct occurred between fall of 2018 and August of 2020. After a complaint was made to Thornburg, she alleges she faced retaliation. That included a schedule change, extending her hours in the coroner's office from 8am-4pm to 8am-5pm, even though the 4-5pm hour was outside of regular department hours and she was alone.
Mineau did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement on behalf of the county from County Communications Director Nick Pasculli," the county has not yet received the lawsuit and does not comment on pending litigation.
"The county of Monterey has adopted strict policies prohibiting sexual harassment and workplace discrimination, mandates training for all employees and expects strict compliance with those policies by all county officers and employees."
Reporting by local news outlets (originally the Weekly) on the Civil Rights Office findings has spurred various officials to weigh in and call for change.
Most recently, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors issued a statement condemning the conduct. "We recognize the independence of the independent authority of the sheriff, yet are deeply disappointed in the failure of Sheriff Steve Bernal to speak out and clearly communicate that the Sheriff's Office will not tolerate sexual harassment, discrimination, or abuses of power. We also call on Sheriff Bernal to require strict compliance with all county policies regarding conduct in the workplace, including reporting violations of county policies to the Board of Supervisors."
