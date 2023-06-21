On June 5, two couples filed a lawsuit in Monterey County Superior Court against their former landlords, Nicolas and Ana Ruvalcaba, the owners of Ruvalcaba Nursery, alleging inadequate housing conditions.
The nonprofit California Rural Legal Assistance is representing Laura Espinoza and Aurelio Camarillo, and Norberto Conde and Rogelia Martinez Rivera. Espinoza, Camarillo and their five children rented a two-bedroom unit for $1,300 per month while Conde, Martinez and their four children rented for $1,000 permonth, according to the suit. Additionally, tenants paid between $200 to $400 every six weeks for propane.
The Ruvalcabas allegedly turned three buildings (two are two greenhouses combined into one) into 62 makeshift residential units they rented out for up to $2,500/month to low-income immigrant families, including at least five of their own workers, the lawsuit states. “The units contain multiple gross violations, yet they charged their tenants rent far in excess of the actual fair rental value of the premises.”
Pictures show county signs in English and Spanish that read: "Warning: prohibited occupancy."
The suit sheds new light on allegations of uninhabitable conditions that were revealed last month when county officials publicly shared code enforcement actions taken at the Royal Oaks property, including relocating all residents.
According to the lawsuits, tenants couldn’t host guests, kids couldn't play outside and they were threatened with eviction, deportation or calls to Child Protective Services if they revealed where they were living, causing them anxiety, stress and worry.
Inspectors found that the buildings didn't have exit doors and there were open electrical sockets, leaking roofs and an improvised sewer system. There was also mold throughout and raw sewage nearby.
The unpermitted units were discovered by county officials in early May, with over 200 inhabitants, including children. Most are Spanish or Mexican Indigenous language speakers, county officials say, and most work in agriculture.
On May 10, the county issued orders to apply for a permit to demolish the structures and were fining the owners as long as violations continue, and to pay relocation assistance to displaced tenants—two months of market-rate rent. As of May 10, fines were up to $59,600.
The Ruvalcabas did not respond to requests for comments for this story. In court papers, they claim they have worked to comply with county Department of Housing and Community Development requirements.
Court documents show the Ruvalcabas have paid relocation costs to over 30 people, including Camarillo and Conde. They received $7,560 and $7,580, respectively, for relocation. (Three tenants refused to accept the relocation money, according to court documents.)
The property is being tested for asbestos prior to its demolition and the owners hired a contractor to remove the septic tanks, according to court papers.
Martinez Rivera wrote in court documents that she and her family find themselves in a precarious situation. “I’m afraid that my family will be homeless if I cannot live in our until I find another place to live,” Martinez Rivera said. They don’t have enough money to rent a hotel room while they find a new home.
The next hearing date in Monterey County Superior Court is set for Oct. 3, 2023.
