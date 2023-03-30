The first-funded segment of the 28-mile Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway is not out of the woods yet, but there is light at the end of the underpass.
On Tuesday night, March 28, one of the final shoes dropped for the trail’s 1.5 mile-segment through Del Rey Oaks, a separated bike and pedestrian path will travel from the small city’s Safeway, past City Hall and then under Highway 218 before climbing up Carlton Drive.
The segment’s fate has been a polarizing issue in the small city of about 1,500 residents, and ultimately culminated in a ballot measure in June 2022 that was essentially a referendum on whether the trail could be built along its planned alignment. While the election was close—the margin was just 15 votes—supporters of the trail prevailed.
On Tuesday, the Del Rey Oaks City Council took one of their last votes regarding the segment, and approved a supplemental agreement with the Transportation Agency for Monterey County, the lead agency for FORTAG, wherein the city would agree to pay for maintaining its segment once it is built.
How the vote went down, however, was far from routine: As of Friday, March 24, City Manager John Guertin believed the the city would recommend that all five councilmembers recuse themselves from voting, as he believed they all lived with 500 feet of the trail (per the policy of the state Fair Political Practices Commission, it is recommended elected officials within 500 feet of a project recuse themselves from voting on it, as it could impact them financially).
Three names, Guertin said, would have to be drawn from a hat.
But on Monday, March 27, Mayor Scott Donaldson clarified with TAMC that the project along Plumas Avenue in Seaside recently changed, and had to be moved out of the PG&E easement and closer to the street, by its sidewalk.
That meant Donaldson was squarely out of the 500-foot radius. And then during the meeting, Councilmember John Uy said that because he doesn’t own the home he lives in, he would not be recusing. And then councilmembers Kim Shirley and Bill Ragsdale-Cronin—who was recently appointed—both said they wouldn’t recuse either, as it was too important (three affirmative votes were required to approve the agreement).
Councilmember Jeremy Hallock did recuse himself, and the agreement was approved 4-0.
TAMC Executive Director Todd Muck says that a few remaining loose ends need to be wrapped up, but that a request for bids to build the segment is expected to be released late spring or early summer, and that construction will begin next spring. He says he’s been given no solid estimate yet for how long construction will take.
