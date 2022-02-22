Two free walk-in Covid-19 testing and vaccination clinics are coming to Salinas this week through a partnership between UC Berkeley and the Monterey County Covid Collaborative. The clinics will offer rapid PCR tests and vaccinations and booster shots for people ages 5 and up.
On Friday, Feb. 25, the partners will be at Hartnell College, 411 Central Ave., from 3-6pm. The clinic will be located between the parking garage and the student center.
From 12-3pm, on Saturday, Feb. 26, the clinic will be at Virginia Rocca Barton School, 680 Las Casitas Dr.
All three vaccines will be available: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. For those people on Medi-Cal who receive their first or second dose they will receive $50 Target gift cards. Each individual in a family is eligible for a gift card.
Those receiving booster shots need to bring their original, digital or photo of their vaccine card. Identification is not necessary for the clinics, although it will make registration faster.
Agencies taking part in the clinics include the Visiting Nurses Association, Mobility Health, VIDA and the Central Coast Alliance for Health.
