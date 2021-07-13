On March 10, 2014, Claudio Valenzuela was officially appointed Monterey County Registrar of Voters after serving as acting registar for almost an entire year. Six years later, on July 9, the longtime public servant served his last day on the job, setting up the stage for a familiar face to take his place.
County Administrative Officer for the County of Monterey Charles McKee has appointed Gina Martinez to take the reins from Valenzuela. Formerly the assistant registrar of voters, Martinez became register of voters on Monday, July 12.
Like her predecessor before her, she's in charge of conducting and overseeing all elections in Monterey County including cities, schools, special districts—and the upcoming Sept. 14, 2021 gubernatorial recall election.
Martinez was selected after a highly competitive selection process. Her appointment is special for numerous reasons. She's a local. She was born and raised in Castroville and has been with the Elections Office since 2007, starting as an election services specialist. She became assistant registrar seven years ago. Martinez is the first Latina to serve as Monterey County's registrar of voters.
In a press release she stated, "I was raised in a family that emphasized the importance of voter participation so when the opportunity to work at the Monterey County Elections Department became available, I saw it as a way to return home and do something of significance for the community.
"I stayed because the work is incredibly rewarding and challenging. I am honored to have this opportunity to continue my work serving the people as the Registrar of Voters."
