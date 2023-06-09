On June 5, Gonzales City Council appointed Carmel Gil as city manager.
Gil has been Gonzales’ director of community engagement and strategic partnership for three years, and has decades of experience working at different organizations in the private and public sectors in Monterey County. She is a board member of the Big Sur Land Trust and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital Foundation, and formerly served as an elected board member on the SVMH board of trustees. She was formerly the manager of the Building Healthy Communities in Salinas and an instructor at Hartnell College.
During the pandemic, Gil led the implementation of Gonzales’ community health worker program. Community health workers from Gonzales partnered with the countywide VIDA program, helping make Gonzales one of the first cities in the county to reach a 90-percent vaccination rate (for at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine).
A staff report recommending council hire Gil as the new city manager stated: “Carmen Gil, director of community engagement and strategic partnerships, did an outstanding job of providing services as both interim and acting city manager.”
Gil replaces former city manager Trevin Barber, who resigned after four months on the job.
Gill started her new position on June 6, with a starting salary of $194,000.
