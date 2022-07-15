Gonzales City Council appointed its director of community engagement and strategic partnership as interim city manager. Carmel Gil has been acting as interim city manager since June 20 after the departure of long-time city manager Rene Mendez, who became Watsonville's city manager on July 1.
Gil has been Gonzales’ director of community engagement and strategic partnership for two-and-a-half years and has decades of experience working at different organizations in the private and public sectors in Monterey County. She is a board member of the the Big Sur Land Trust and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital Foundation, and formerly served as an elected board member on the SVMH board of trustees. She was the manager for Building Healthy Communities in Salinas and an instructor at Hartnell College.
During the pandemic, Gil led the implementation of Gonzales’ community health worker program. Community health workers from Gonzales partnered with the countywide VIDA program, helping make Gonzales one of the first cities in the county to reach a 90-percent vaccination rate (for at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine).
“Our council is confident she will provide the executive leadership needed on all matters related to governing the city and will continue to strengthen the city’s strategic partnerships to continue to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Jose Rios said in a statement.
The firm Bob and Murray & Associates continues its search for a permanent city manager. Mendez spent 17 years as the city's top staffer.
