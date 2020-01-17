As communities in the five coastal counties from Santa Barbara to Santa Cruz strengthen their joint energy program, the need for a unifying name is growing urgent.
At the moment, the public agency tasked with buying electricity for this region is called Monterey Bay Community Power. The proposed new name that’s gaining ground in MBCP offices and boardrooms is Central Coast Community Energy, according to spokesperson Shelly Whitworth.
“To better encompass our service area, signaling unifying the Central Coast through community choice energy, MBCP staff provided a few agency name options to our Executive Committee and Central Coast Community Energy was very well received, with one board member mentioning that C3E has a nice ring to it,” Whitworth writes in an email.
Next up in the decision-making process is a Community Advisory Council hearing followed by votes by the agency's Operations Board in February and Policy Board in March.
Several other names are available but there is one option has been dismissed: Central Coast Community Power. “There are other organizations out there that have been called CCCP,” Whitworth quips.
The Wikipedia disambiguation page for CCCP lists a few: a German synthpop group, an Italian ‘80s band, a deadly toxin—and, of course, CCCP is the Russian abbreviation for the Soviet Union or Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.