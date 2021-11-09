California Governor Gavin Newsom dropped into Monterey on Nov. 9 for what was billed as a “fireside chat” at the 2021 California Economic Summit at the Monterey Conference Center.
The Serra Ballroom was packed for the event, and for about 30 minutes Newsom gave an enthusiastic endorsement of the state of California’s economy, and rattled off statistic after statistic to back it up.
“California has no peers, and continues to have no peers,” Newsom said. “We are world-beating in terms of our economic growth.” He added that no Western democracy has outperformed California in the last five years in terms of GDP growth—which he pegged at 28 percent—and that no state in America has added more jobs since January, adding that California accounted for 44-percent of the news jobs created nationally in August.
The state’s budget surplus, he added, is $80 million, and he said the state’s reserves are the largest in history.
“With all due respect, Texas, eat your heart out,” Newsom said. “We are dominating in every category.” (“Dominating” was a word Newsom used repeatedly in his remarks.)
Newsom said the last few weeks have been the most productive he’s had yet as governor, and he touted legislation he’s recently signed and a budget he’s working on that will invest heavily in transitioning toward renewable energy and climate mitigation and adaptation, addressing the housing crisis and regional economic development, among other things.
“The key for me is, we’re going to fund success,” Newsom said. “We want to fund innovation, folks with the mindset of: ‘Ready, fire, let's go.’ I don’t want to wait for the perfect.”
In addressing the challenges California is facing with respect to housing, Newsom specifically called out local governments for being the main impediment toward building new housing in the state, and pledged the state will be tougher on cities that fail to meet their housing goals.
What’s top of mind for Newsom right now, however, is managing the Covid crisis and staving off a potential winter surge in cases.
“The number one issue in [economic] recovery is addressing Covid,” he said. “We cannot spike the ball. We still have a lot of work to do.”
