After just under three months of closure, Highway 1 is once again open and passable. Elected officials including Monterey County Supervisor Mary Adams, Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, and Governor Gavin Newson gathered at the Rat Creek construction site on Friday morning, April 23, to celebrate the reopening of the iconic roadway and express a recommitment to addressing the underlying cause of the washout: climate change.
“You don’t believe in science? Believe your own damn eyes,” Newsom said during his remarks. “Climate change is real.”
Rivas also linked the events that led to the road closure to climate change. “We must recommit ourselves to seriously addressing climate change,” Rivas said. “Failure is not an option.”
The climate crisis story that led here begins on Aug. 18, 2020 when the Dolan Fire ignited, ultimately burning 125,000 acres and destroying 19 structures. The fire was 85-percent contained by the end of September, but continued to smolder for months and wasn’t officially declared over until Jan. 25, 2021. Just two days later, over Jan. 27-28, a winter storm and atmospheric river dumped about 14 inches of rain along the Big Sur coastline, and on fire-scarred hillsides on the south coast. Resulting mud and debris flow was too much for existing culverts at Rat Creek—a mudslide washed 150 feet of Highway 1 into the Pacific ocean and the road has been closed ever since.
But if the damage was swift, so were the repairs. By March 1 Caltrans had inked a deal with Papich Construction for an $11.5 million contract to replace the missing road with a so-called "enhanced fill option,” during which the contractors filled the canyon with dirt in order to build a new road on top. Contractors are also installing a series of new culverts to help prevent similar washouts in the future—some of this work is still ongoing.
Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said high-level support allowed the project to be completed so quickly. “It starts at the top,” he said, referencing Gov. Newsom. “The very top.”
Former Representative Sam Farr, Panetta’s predecessor from 1993 to 2016, also praised the speed of the reopening. “I’ve never seen a repair done so quickly,” he said. Farr was also the first of the gathered dignitaries to get in his car and take a drive on the new stretch of highway.
