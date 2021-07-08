Monterey County is now considered to be experiencing a drought emergency after a July 8 proclamation from Gov. Gavin Newsom added nine more counties to the state's official drought declaration.
The expansion comes one month after Newsom initially declared a drought emergency for 41 counties across the state. Now, 50 of California's 58 counties are included in the drought emergency declaration. Newsom stopped short of requiring water conservation, instead asking residents and business to reduce water usage by 15 percent from their 2020 levels.
July and August are often the driest months and see peak water demand. David Stoldt, general manager with Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, says the district wants to refrain from draconian measures of water rationing. Stoldt says, instead, the district will increase enforcement against water waste and begin more robust public awareness campaigns around water conservation.
San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Marin and Santa Clara counties were also included in the drought emergency expansion. According to Brent Buche, general manager of the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, drought declarations loosen up the red tape for affected jurisdictions to receive emergency funding and resources, such as expediting water transfer requests
