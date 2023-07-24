On Tuesday July 18, Greenfield City Council appointed Luis Dominguez as the new councilmember to represent District 1. Mayor Pro-Tem Angela Untalon announced her resignation in May, and stayed in her seat until Dominguez was selected.
Five men submitted applications to fill Untalon’s vacant seat, including Drew Tipton, a former city councilmember who faced Untalon in 2022 and lost his re-election bid by less than 2 percent. The two colleagues became challengers thanks to newly drawn districts.
In 2022, the city of Greefield held district elections for the first time in the city’s history. The city moved from at-large to district elections after a Salinas chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) sent a letter to the city stating it was violating the California Voting Rights Act of 2001.
The new districts put both Untalon and Tipton in District 1.
Untalon moved to appoint Dominguez as the District 1 representative to replace her. The council voted unanimously in agreement.
Dominguez a special education teacher in Greenfield Union School District. He starts on Tuesday, July 25 on the council.
