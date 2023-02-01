San Carlos School in Monterey went into lockdown on Wednesday after a gun threat was made against the school—prompting police to search and clear the campus, and also spurring Pacific Grove Unified School District to issue a shelter-in-place order for its schools.
Authorities issued an alert Wednesday afternoon that a subject had made a phone call “threatening that he was at San Carlos School with a gun.” The school was then locked down, searched and cleared of any threats by police, the city of Monterey said, adding that “all staff and students are safe.”
Parts of the area surrounding the school, including some streets, were closed off by police during the search. Authorities subsequently set up a “reunification location” at El Estero Park Center, at 777 Pearl Street, where parents could pick up their children.
In response to the threat, all Monterey Peninsula school districts were directed by law enforcement to put their schools in a “secure campus” lockdown situation on Wednesday afternoon, the Pacific Grove Unified School District said. The school district was later instructed by local law enforcement “to release all of its students and direct them to go straight home” or be picked up by their parents, while all after-school activities were canceled for the day.
