Here’s the good news for Monterey County residents concerned about coronavirus, or COVID-19: The region is still considered at low risk, according to the Monterey County Health Department, California Department of Public Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.
“If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low,” according to the WHO website.
“It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak,” the website states. “Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.”
There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Monterey County, so it is not time to panic. But it is a time to get prepared should it arrive here.
On March 3, representatives from the county’s Health Department, Office of Emergency Services and Natividad hospital shared with the Board of Supervisors all the ways in which the county is readying itself, and it is extensive.
The county has activated its Operational Area Emergency Operations Center at a Level 3, its lowest level. It’s a way to establish communication with the public and formalize collaboration with other agencies at the local, state and national level and set strategies to contain the virus in motion should the situation warrant it.
Craig Walls, chief medical officer for Natividad, kept sharing encouraging news with supervisors.
“You have a unified medical community and we’re going to help each other out,” he said of the four hospitals in Monterey County. “The disease thus far has a “low pediatric attack rate,” meaning young children are less at risk than adults. And, Walls said, in Natividad’s 135 years, “We’ve made it through other outbreaks and we’ll make it through this one.”
Here are some ideas from medical professionals and government health agencies on how to make it through, should the virus come to Monterey County, starting with a to-do list.
The COVID-19 To Do List
- Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno puts “get a flu shot” at the top of his list. It will not stop you from getting coronavirus, but it will increase the chances of avoiding or minimizing the flu as the season continues through May and it will keep people from overburdening clinics and emergency rooms. (So far this year, the CDC reports 32 million flu illnesses, including 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 deaths from flu—125 of those children. The CDPH reports 425 flu-related deaths in California; at least three have been in Monterey County.)
- Wash, wash, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Wash after using the bathroom and before you eat, of course, but also add in washing your hands when you come in the house or work after having been out and about.
- Cough or sneeze into a tissue and then throw it away. If you don’t have a tissue, your elbow is the next best thing, but be aware the area you sneezed onto is now a potential source of contamination.
- If you have access to hand sanitizer—greater than 60-percent alcohol based—use it. That's in addition to hand-washing, and especially in circumstances when you can't wash your hands. Use hand sanitizer when you enter or exit buildings (look to see whether the business has a dispenser available), after using the bathroom, getting in your car, or touch other hard surfaces—like railings, doorknobs or elevator buttons—that people have touched.
- Try not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth. (It’s hard, we know.)
- Hand sanitizer is scarce in local stores, but disinfectant wipes were still available in some stores as of March 2. Carry some in your car. Use them before and after touching items on store shelves, at the gas pump, for the salad bar tongs, or anywhere you’ll be touching surfaces that others are touching as well.
- Replace handshakes with fist bumps or elbow bumps.
- Use your knuckle to flip light switches, and your elbows to push doors open. Don’t directly touch things like gas pump nozzle handles if you can avoid it, or use your disinfectant wipe (see above) as a glove then throw it away.
- Distance yourself from people who are ill by at least 6 feet, according to the Monterey County Health Department.
- Take good care of yourself: eat fruits and vegetables, get plenty of rest, stay hydrated, try to reduce your stress levels.
- Use this as an excuse to get an emergency kit together, which we all should have on hand in case of an earthquake or storm, anyway. Be prepared to remain in your home for days or even weeks.
- If you have kids in school, make a plan for how you will handle school closings.
If you get sick:
- Stay home if you don’t feel well.
- If you have a cough and a fever of 100.4 or above, do not go to a clinic or emergency room without calling first and receiving instructions from healthcare providers.
- If you suspect you might have the virus, seclude yourself in a room at home until you no longer have a fever. Drink lots of liquids, get rest and use over-the-counter fever-reducing medications.
What about masks?
Not all experts agree, but there is evidence to suggest that masks are only helpful if you yourself are sick to prevent the spread of germs. Surgical masks are all you need in that case, not respirator masks. If you’re well, washing hands, not touching your face and keeping your distance from sick people is probably more helpful.
Links to helpful information:
World Health Organization - The most comprehensive and reliable source of the latest information about the outbreak, plus lots of specific information about how to protect yourself, travel advice, hoaxes and much more.
Monterey County Health Department
California Department of Public Health
Johns Hopkins University interactive map - Researchers are mapping all cases globally. (It's more up to date than the CDC for cases within the U.S.)
