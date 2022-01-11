Rodriguez1

Outgoing Interim Superintendent Raúl Rodríguez is ending his contract early to go to another job.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

Tonight, Jan. 11, the board is set to add another new appointment to the revolving door of Hartnell College leadership: They will consider a six-month appointment to the position of interim superintendent/president from Jan. 17 through June 30. 

The contract on tonight's agenda is with Steven Crow, who for a year has served as Hartnell's vice president for administrative services. Crow has worked in college administration for 26 years, including as vice president of administrative services at Monterey Peninsula College from 2015-17. 

Hartnell's current interim superintendent/president, Raúl Rodríguez, is cutting his contract short to go to a new job as interim chancellor of San Jose-Evergreen Community College District in San Jose. He was set to stay at Hartnell through June 2022, but his last day will be Jan. 14. 

Rodríguez was hired as interim at Hartnell last year after the abrupt exit of former superintendent/president Patricia Hsieh, who served in the role for less than one year. 

Sara Rubin loves long public meetings, red pens and reading (on newsprint). She has been editor of the Monterey County Weekly since 2016, and has been on staff since 2010.

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.