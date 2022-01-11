Tonight, Jan. 11, the board is set to add another new appointment to the revolving door of Hartnell College leadership: They will consider a six-month appointment to the position of interim superintendent/president from Jan. 17 through June 30.
The contract on tonight's agenda is with Steven Crow, who for a year has served as Hartnell's vice president for administrative services. Crow has worked in college administration for 26 years, including as vice president of administrative services at Monterey Peninsula College from 2015-17.
Hartnell's current interim superintendent/president, Raúl Rodríguez, is cutting his contract short to go to a new job as interim chancellor of San Jose-Evergreen Community College District in San Jose. He was set to stay at Hartnell through June 2022, but his last day will be Jan. 14.
Rodríguez was hired as interim at Hartnell last year after the abrupt exit of former superintendent/president Patricia Hsieh, who served in the role for less than one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.