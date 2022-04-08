The Hartnell Community College District Governing Board made it official who their choice is for the incoming permanent superintendent/president. The board voted 7-0 to ratify the contract of Michael Gutierrez. He starts work on July 1.
Gutierrez is currently president of Sacramento City College, a position he's held since 2017. The board voted for him as their choice for the permanent position on March 15.
Under the terms of the contract, Gutierrez will receive an annual salary of $316,000. The contract runs through June 30, 2025.
