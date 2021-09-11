The Hartnell Community College District Board on Tuesday, Sept. 7, took the initial steps along the path to choosing a permanent superintendent/president to replace Raúl Rodriguez, who has served as the interim since June 2020.
Trustees chose an ad hoc board committee of three trustees—Candi DePauw, Alejandra Gonzalez and Raymond Montemayor—to gather information and identify potential consultants who can assist in a search process through this school year. Rodriguez's term as interim superintendent/president expires in June 2022.
Rodriguez was selected after the abrupt resignation on June 30, 2020, of Patricia Hsieh who was hired as the permanent leader in 2019. The college called it a "mutual agreement." Three weeks later the board voted to hire Rodriguez as the interim.
It's likely that finding Latino candidates for the job will be a high priority at a college with a majority Latino student body. When Hsieh was hired to replace long-time superintendent/president Willard Lewallen who retired in 2019, there was criticism from the community over the lack of Latino candidates.
Neither Hsieh nor Rodriguez had faculty union support coming in. Both were shadowed by criticism from faculty members at past community colleges where they served in the top leadership positions.
Rodriguez and the trustees faced further criticism when two months after he was hired, the board voted to give him a raise from $265,000 a year to $310,000. The move came a few days after Rodriguez was a finalist for a chancellor job in another district.
At the time, board members said they thought it was best to keep Rodriguez to during the pandemic and while the college had a few big expansion projects underway.
The next superintendent/president will step into the role after some of those expansion projects have been completed thanks to the passage of the Measure T bond in 2016: a new 16,750-square-foot education center in Soledad that opened for the new school year this month; an expanded King City Education Center now double in size since it originally opened in 2002; a new Center for Nursing & Health Sciences on the main campus in Salinas.
A third education center is still under construction in Castroville.
