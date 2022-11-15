A third-party investigation into a ransomware attack in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 against Hartnell College has turned up evidence that some personal information of students was accessed during the attack, college officials announced Nov. 12.
The investigation is ongoing, according to a press release, but already investigators confirmed that certain parts of the college's network were accessed.
“The third-party investigation confirmed that personal information was present in the impacted network locations,” said Hartnell President and Superintendent Michael Gutierrez in the press release.
"We take privacy and security very seriously and will actively work to mitigate any risk to those affected," he said.
Officials will be contacting potentially impacted individuals will be contacted by letter and will be offered two years of complimentary credit for monitoring and identity theft protection services.
