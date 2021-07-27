The world-famous heavy metal band Metallica has turned its attention to a new cause—trade education. And Hartnell College stands to benefit from this focus. The local community college will get $100,000 from the Metallica Scholars Initiative to train Veterans from Monterey County for jobs in the agricultural industry.
The money comes from Metallica’s All Within My Hands nonprofit, which seeks to support students and highlight the importance of technical education. This is the third year that the Metallica Scholars Initiative has provided funds to community colleges.
“We are honored to join with the Metallica Scholars Initiative and our other partners to bring these individuals who have served in our country’s armed forces into a high-demand career with virtually unlimited opportunity,” Raúl Rodríguez, interim superintendent/president of Hartnell College, said in a press release.
AWMH is non-profit Metallica established in 2017 to invest in people and places that have supported the metal band. James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist and co-founder, said that during their tours they were involved with people from different technical careers including food, public safety, electrical engineer and more. “Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible. We are passionate and grateful to these trades and Trades people.”
Hartnell College, the Growers-Shippers Association of Central California and the Veterans Transition Center will work with 20 veterans in the upcoming semester. Students will enroll in diesel mechanic courses at Hartnell’s Alisal Campus and will have paid on-the-job training at four GSA companies that operate in the Salinas Valley at an average $15 hourly rate.
The VTC will provide students with housing and transportation to and from work for one year.
Veterans who complete the program will be offered permanent jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.