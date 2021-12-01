With a large crowd cheering for the Hartnell Panthers on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27, the men’s and women’s soccer teams both clinched a spot in the state championship.
Both teams played their three playoff games at home. In their first two games, the men’s team played sharply, taking on every attack and counter-attack. The Panthers won 3-2 against Napa Valley Storms; against the Fresno City Rams, the game went to overtime after a goalless game and then ended in a tie, 2-2. The Panthers finally won in a shoot-out, 5-3.
In their third game, against the De Anza Mount Lions from Cupertino, the Panthers had an edge after scoring early in the game, winning 2-1. This is the first time since 2013 ―when the team won its first championship―that the Panthers are back in the final four.
The men’s team has been in the top three in the state throughout the season. The women’s team climbed, and is now seeded first in Northern California.
The women's team won 2-0 against Canada Colts, 1-0 against City College of San Francisco Rams and 3-2 against Sierra Wolverines. In their game against Sierra College, Hartnell scored two goals in the first half and a third one early in the second half. Sierra kept pushing and later in the second half the Wolverines scored twice.
The women qualified for the state championship for the first time in program history.
“We knew we're going to be good. We just didn't know how good,” Head Coach Ivan Guerrero says.
Guerrero says their most challenging game was against the Rams. There were only five minutes left on the clock. “We scored and it was tough,” he says. “Most of the game they were on our half of the field but we were OK with it,” he adds—it worked out in the end.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, both teams will travel to Walnut, California for the state championship games starting on Dec. 3.
"We have a 1-in-4 chance to win the title—there's only four teams left to practice. So that's pretty special,” says Daniel Ortega, the men's head coach.
Both coaches are refining what their teams do well and taking one game at a time. “We just got to focus on Friday. Then, hoping we get a positive result we'll focus on the next opponent,” Guerrero says.
In the semi-finals this Friday, the women’s team will face Mount San Antonio at home at 4pm on West Field. The men’s team will play against El Camino Warriors at 7pm on East Field.
The championship games will be on Sunday Dec. 5 at West Field. The women’s game starts at 10am and the men’s game starts at 2pm. General admission tickets are $12; seniors, kids and student tickets are $8.
To buy tickets or watch the games online, visit the CCCAA website.
