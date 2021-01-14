An airborne virus is taking up a lot of our health focus lately, but the Monterey County Health Department still regularly collects water samples to test for bacteria in the Monterey Bay. And on Jan. 14, Stillwater Cove in Pebble Beach was placed on advisory after samples taken on Jan. 13 showed high levels of bacteria.
County health officials have issued a warning to abstain from swimming in the area until new samples show bacteria levels are safe for recreational purposes.
According to the Health Department, high levels of bacteria could increase risk of illness. The advisories are issued when bacteria levels exceed the limits of the 7978 Bacteriological Standards of Sanitation, Healthfulness and Safety of Ocean Water-Contact Sports Areas of the California Code of Regulations.
Bacteria can come from a range of sources including storm drains and rainfall runoff, wildlife and human activity.
The rest of the beaches in Monterey County remain open and without a similar restriction.
For more information, call the Monterey Peninsula Beaches hotline at 755-4599 or visit mtyhd.org/beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.