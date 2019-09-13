As temperatures reached the mid 80s on Thursday, Sept. 12, people flocked to the beach with many hopping in the chilly Monterey Bay without wetsuits.
“We hit two highs on Thursday,” says Drew Peterson, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “An onshore breeze cooled the coast down, but it rose back up to 82 degrees by the late afternoon.”
On Friday morning, the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services issued a heat advisory from 11am-7pm, as temperatures are expected to rise even higher.
“We’re looking at a high of around 89 degrees around noon,” says Peterson. “After lunch, it will stay around the 80s.”
Salinas will push into the low 90s and Carmel Valley and Big Sur will be pushing into the high 90s.
“We are moving into our (local) Indian summer time and the days are warmer and drier,” says Peterson.
Temperatures are expected to drop back down into the 80s and 70s over the weekend.
