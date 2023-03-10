Strong gusts of wind that whipped through Monterey County on Thursday night, March 9, shutting down power to thousands of households in Monterey, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, Carmel, Carmel Valley and surrounding areas. There is no estimate of when power will return to all areas.
According to the website poweroutage.us, an estimated 36,600 PG&E customers in Monterey County are without power as of 8:30am Friday morning.
UPDATE: PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado reports that as of 7am, March 10, approximately 37,000 customers in Monterey county were without power due to strong winds and rain. Monterey Regional Airport observed wind gusts over 45mph.
"PG&E crews are responding this morning, assessing damage and working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible," she says. Nine crews from Southern California Edison are expected to arrive Friday morning to assist PG&E crews.
With no power and no internet in Pacific Grove and New Monterey Thursday night, it meant people had no access to updates and other news information. A stream of cars were leaving that part of the Monterey Peninsula after 10:30pm on Thursday, resulting in an unusual late-night traffic jam on Lighthouse Avenue.
Downed trees and traffic lights not working on Friday morning meant it was difficult to leave those areas, as traffic was backed up on Holman Highway and traffic lights were down on Lighthouse and Del Monte avenues.
Del Monte was closed at Sloat Avenue to Casa Verde in both directions due to downed trees and power lines. Traffic leaving Monterey had to creep up Sloat until it intersected with Highway 1. The city announced Del Monte was expected to be closed most of the day.
Heavy rain is forecast for Friday morning and early afternoon. After 2pm Friday, March 10, the chance of rain diminishes. Winds are not expected to be as strong into the afternoon and evening.
