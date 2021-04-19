In less than three months, Caltrans and Arroyo Grande-based contractor Papich Construction have repaired Highway 1’s gaping hole at Rat Creek and will open the highway up to vehicles by noon on Friday, April 23, according to an April 19 announcement by Caltrans.
Heavy rain fell atop the area’s fire-scarred soil between Jan. 27-28, overwhelming a 66-inch drainage pipe and forcing much of the debris onto the highway. The highway gave out under the weight of the debris and floodwater. Photos and drone footage of the highway’s collapse drew national attention to the jarring result of what appeared to be a substantial disaster.
Work on the highway began March 1. The original estimate from Caltrans for the $11.5 million fix was early summer. Caltrans later promised a reopening by April 30 before this week’s announcement of April 23 as the official reopen date—85 days after the road washed out.
Repairs extended beyond just the road. The 66-inch drainage pipe will be replaced with a team of pipes to help relieve stress on the system and lessen the chances of a similar infrastructure failure in the future.
