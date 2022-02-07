Tom Hoge emerged from the fray on Sunday to claim his first career PGA Tour win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Until Hoge carded back to back birdies on 16 and 17 to claim the lead, little had been certain about the outcome. And even then, miracle shots by Jordan Spieth or Beau Hossler might have sent the tournament to a playoff.
“Really I was just trying to get two good looks for birdie on 17 and 18 and still expected Jordan to make a birdie or eagle on 18 coming up the stretch,” Hoge told reporters moments after claiming the win on Pebble Beach Golf Links with a 4-under 68, going 19-under overall.
But Spieth—who had held the lead for much of the back nine—misread the wind on 17 and double bogeyed the par-3. He then found a bunker on 18 and couldn’t recover. He wound up two strokes back after recording a 69 on the day.
“I’ll look back and kick myself for not winning,” he said. “I knew he wasn’t going to falter. I never felt secure.”
No one could feel secure once the wind turned ugly. Spieth called his tee shot on 17 his best swing of the week. But a gust carried the ball off target. Troy Merritt, who vied for the win for much of the round, also fell victim to the wind with a double bogey on 17.
“It flew a lot further than I expected,” Merritt explained. “I just got it wrong.”
Merritt had been 7-under for the day until the bobble on 17. He ended up in a tie for fourth with Patrick Cantlay at 15-under for the tournament.
At one point five were tied for the lead, including Cantlay and Hossler, who claimed third. Andrew Putnam and Joel Dahman lurked throughout the day. Once the wind reared itself, however, making gains proved difficult.
“I felt like the wind was really tricky all day,” Hoge pointed out. “It picked up, went down, changed directions.”
Hoge struggled through the front nine, scoring a wind-blown double bogey on 5 and a bogey on 8. He was 1-under after the turn.
“I really thought I made too many mistakes to really have a chance on the front nine, to be honest with you,” he said. “I looked up and I was still kind of right in the game. I just tried to hang in there as best as I could and I finally started making a few putts.”
Hoge led after the first round. On Friday, however, it appeared as if Seamus Power was poised to run away with the Pro-Am title. But he fell into trouble on Saturday on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Course, allowing Hossler, Cantley and the Spieth into the driver's seat.
Spieth, a former Pro-Am champion, was pleased to see Hoge claim the trophy.
“He’s a Texan, someone I’ve gotten to know,” he said.
