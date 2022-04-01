Homekey is coming to…Pebble Beach?
In a development that might stun some around the Monterey Peninsula, a source at the Pebble Beach Company who is not authorized to speak to the media tells the Weekly that the company plans on donating The Inn at Spanish Bay to the state-administered Homekey program so that the resort's 269 rooms can provide permanent homes for unhoused locals.
“We at the Pebble Beach Company just want to do our part for the community, which we understand from news reports is facing an escalating housing crisis,” the source said. “And the unhoused locals who qualify won’t just be getting a new home, they’ll be living in luxury, and we also plan on giving them free memberships to the golf club.”
The details of the transaction are still being worked out, the source says. Pebble Beach officials plan to announce a tentative timeline on the transformation from hotel to housing later today, April 1.
One resident who lives near The Inn, and who asked to remain anonymous because they're trying to stay off the radar of the Internal Revenue Service, told the Weekly, “Everyone I’ve talked to in my neighborhood is all for it—we’re a welcoming community here in Pebble Beach, and we look forward to meeting our new neighbors.”
