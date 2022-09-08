The Monterey Bay Region is about to enter another state-mandated housing cycle for 2023 to 2031. Cities and counties are expected to plan for a certain number of housing units to meet both unmet and future needs under what's called Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA. (See this week's cover story, which details the RHNA process and what that means for Monterey County in the coming years.)
Below is a chart created by the Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments, the regional planning agency that develops RHNA numbers for the region. It shows the numbers of units each city and county are expected to plan for in the next eight years.
Jurisdictions don't have to build those units, but they do have to make it easier for developers to build them in order to soften the housing crisis.
