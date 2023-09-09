Hurricane Jova, forming hundreds of miles away off the coast of Baja California, is bringing unstable weather to Monterey County, prompting both a red flag warning for fire danger until noon today, Saturday, Sept. 9, and a beach hazard statement that lasts through 11pm Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest in Big Sur and for the interior mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, including Pinnacles National Park, due to the chance of dry lightning, combined with dry fuel in those areas.
"The combination of dry fuels and lightning presents a likelihood of fire starts," the warning reads.
The distant hurricane is also bringing a large swell to the coastline, creating dangerous surf conditions, especially for south-facing beaches. Sneaker waves are a possibility, which have the capability of pulling people out to sea.
