It can sometimes be hard to measure the impact of a public policy. But the impact of California's Senate Bill 54, which took effect in 2018 and significantly restricted the ability of federal immigration officers to operate in county jails, has had an obvious and dramatic impact in Monterey County's inmate population.
Chief Sheriff's Deputy Jim Bass provided an annual report to the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 13, as required by Assembly Bill 2792, known as the Truth Act. (The law, which took effect in 2017, requires local law enforcement agencies to provide reports on ICE access to inmates, and to provide inmates themselves with copies of information the agency shares with ICE.)
Prior to SB 54 taking effect, ICE maintained a desk in the jail, giving officers access to names of inmates. Since the sanctuary state law took effect, they have not been allowed to partner in that way; sheriff's officials are able to release names of inmates who have been charged with specific, qualifying types of crimes.
In 2022 year-to-date, as of Nov. 1, ICE officers arrested two inmates upon release from Monterey County Jail. They were originally arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon (other than a firearm) and DUI causing great bodily injury to another person.
These numbers represent a steep decrease from previous years, especially prior to SB 54 taking effect.
In 2017, before the law took effect, ICE picked up 213 inmates as they were released from Monterey County Jail. That number decreased to 41 in 2018, then to 52 in 2019 and 23 in 2020. It lowered even further due to Covid-19, to two each in 2021 and now 2022.
"Based on the restrictions in SB 54 there was a drastic decline in the number of inmates ICE was able to pick up upon release from jail," according to Bass' report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.