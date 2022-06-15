Measure B, a Del Rey Oaks ballot initiative that would preclude most new trails in the city, and perhaps doom the fate of the proposed 28-mile Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway (FORTAG), appears to have been defeated in an election that saw low turnout countywide, but high turnout in Del Rey Oaks.
As of the county election office’s latest report, published just after 4pm June 14, 796 votes had been tallied among Del Rey Oaks voters who weighed in on Measure B. That's a turnout of 65.46 percent, more than double the countywide turnout of 31.01 percent. Of those 796 votes, 399 voted no, 384 votes yes—a margin of 15 votes.
Concurrent to that report, the Monterey County Elections website indicated there were only 13 provisional ballots, countywide, that remained to be counted. According to the Elections Department there are an unknown number of ballots that may have gone to other counties, and 282 others with signature discrepancies that may still be counted. It's not known how many of those ballots are in Del Rey Oaks, or if there are enough to change the outcome.
But if the results hold, they represent a major victory for FORTAG.
Scott Waltz, along with fellow CSUMB professor Fred Watson, is the co-founder of FORTAG, which they’ve been working on for a decade, and when Waltz took in the initial news Tuesday evening, he would only allow himself cautious optimism.
“This has gone on long enough that I’m used to being cautious, although it did make me smile,” he says. “I think I’m still going to have to wait awhile before I pop the cork on the Champagne.”
Del Rey Oaks City Councilmember Kim Shirley, who helped spearhead the No on B campaign, was thrilled with the last night’s news—when it appeared that certain Measure B would lose—and she remains optimistic even in light of Wednesday’s revelations. And she’s really proud of her city, given how many residents turned out to vote.
But most of all, she’s happy about how FORTAG can transform her city for the better, and how that opportunity has not been foreclosed on.
“This was our one chance to connect both sides of our city safely,” Shirley says, referring to the underpass in the proposed pathway that would allow people to safely travel on foot or bike to both side of Highway 218.
“Our hard work paid off."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.