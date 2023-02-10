When Del Rey Oaks City Council met Feb. 9, the four council members were faced with a stark choice: Appoint one of two applicants to fill a vacant seat on the council, or see that seat filled by voters in a special election next November, which would cost the city roughly $25,000.
The applicants—Louise Goetzelt, who ran for city council and lost last election, and Bill Ragsdale-Cronin—were the last two standing after the council met Jan. 11 to potentially appoint one of six applicants for the vacancy.
The empty seat on the dais was created when Mayor Scott Donaldson, who had two years left on his term as a council member, unseated former mayor Alison Kerr with a promise to heal a divided city. But the Jan. 11 meeting quickly devolved in a fashion that highlighted the divisions among the city’s residents, and four of the applicants withdrew their applications in frustration or disgust. By the end, only Goetzelt and Ragsdale-Cronin remained.
The council deadlocked 2-2 (Donaldson and council member Jeremy Hallock supported Goetzelt, while council members Kim Shirley and John Uy supported Ragsdale-Cronin), and it wasn’t clear if there was a path forward outside of a special election in November.
Fast forward to last night, the council’s last bite at the apple to stave off that eventuality. Hallock reiterated his support for Goetzelt, while Shirley and Uy held firm for Ragsdale-Cronin who, Shirley reminded those watching, was hers and Uy’s second choice—Gary Kreeger, who withdrew his application Jan. 11, was their first choice.
When it came time for Donaldson to speak, he wasted no time in getting at the heart of the divide.
“The first thing I want to do is apologize to the former applicants who withdrew their applications. They were all qualified,” Donaldson said. “You cared, you’re passionate about the city and the people who live here.
“A lot of you are thinking ‘Why is this so contentious and difficult?’ It’s because the makeup of this council will impact the direction this city will go,” Donaldson said, using potential future development as an example, as well as the Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway (FORTAG) supplemental agreement, and its impact on residents, and even the hiring and firing of staff.
Donaldson also said that a “clear majority” of voters wanted a change of mayor, and that there were concerns about handing over the council majority “to a group of individuals loyal to my predecessor.”
But he also acknowledged that Goetzelt did not have support on the dais, and that he was aware of the cost and impact—“election fatigue,” he said—of holding a special election.
“And just like you, I'm not happy, and it doesn't make me feel good, so I’ve had a chance to reflect on what it means to me as a mayor,” Donaldson said. “I think the best thing is to put this thing behind us.”
And in a move that seemed like a surprise to everyone but himself, Donaldson said he would accept a motion to appoint Ragsdale-Cronin, which Shirley immediately did, seconded by Uy.
Only Hallock dissented, and so Ragsdale-Cronin was appointed in a 3-1 vote, and within minutes, was sworn in and the meeting quickly adjourned.
Just like that, the Del Rey Oaks City Council is back up to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.