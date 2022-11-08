In the minutes before the first county election results come in at around 8:20pm on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the mood is buoyant in John Uy’s house on Portola Drive.
Uy, who is running for Del Rey Oaks City Council, has spent the last several weekends knocking on doors and introducing himself. And he believes he left a good impression—he’s an affable man—and is confident, but not overly so, about his chances.
About a dozen supporters, including Uy’s parents, snack on hors d’oeuvres—including a vegan pumpkin pizza Uy made—as the national anthem plays over speakers when Mayor Alison Kerr, who’s running for reelection against councilmember Scott Donaldson, walks through the door. Council member Kim Shirley and her husband Kevin Raskoff—who’s running for reelection for the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District—are also present, and everyone’s refreshing the election results until the first batch comes in.
The mood is mixed when the first results come in: Uy holds a decisive lead in the council race with three candidates competing for two seats. Uy has 266 votes, while other candidates—Louise Goetzelt and Jeremy Hallock—are locked at 219 each. The turnout from the first batch is already nearly 40 percent of eligible voters.
Kerr appears disappointed, if not surprised, that she is trailing Donaldson 252 to 232. “It feels very reminiscent of the election in June,” she says, referring to Measure B, which could have killed the Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway, and which was ultimately defeated by only 12 votes. “And I’m guessing we won't know for a while.” (A 10pm update put Hallock seven votes ahead of Goetzelt for the second open council seat.)
Kerr’s partner, Gerry Orton, says, “She’s busted her gut for this community, and if they don't want it…” Then he just shrugs.
Uy is thrilled with his results but is still rooting hard for Kerr. But he feels like his campaigning paid off, and he’s thankful the city’s voters put their trust in both an immigrant, and an openly gay candidate. “I’m thankful for their trust,” Uy says. “I don’t take that lightly.”
Donaldson, who wasn’t planning an election night event, did not respond to requests for comment. He is midway through a four-year term on City Council, and if sworn in as mayor, a replacement will fill out the remainder of his term.
