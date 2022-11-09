Dozens of campaign signs in the front yard announced Andrew Sandoval’s North Salinas home as the gathering place for friends and family (including his four kids and two dogs, Xena and Lola) on election night to await results. Inside, family and friends sat on a large, L-shaped sofa in the living room, facing a TV with news about national election results playing silently. Supporters were celebrating cautiously with good news for Sandoval: a 118-vote lead (6 percentage points) over Christie Cromeenes for Salinas City Council District 5.
“It’s exciting to see that the voters believe in the message and the work I’ve done in the community,” Sandoval says. “My kids are very excited.”
This is the second time in four years that Cromeenes and Sandoval faced off for the District 5 seat (occupied previously by Mayor Kimbley Craig), and Cromeenes is seeking re-election to a second term. In 2018, Sandoval lost by 86 votes. This time, he hopes his lead will continue to grow. “Last election, her lead decreased every time there was an update, so I’m hoping that this time it’s the opposite,” he says.
In three other seats on Salinas City Council—in districts 2 and 3, and for mayor—incumbents held onto their seats. In District 2 in East Salinas, incumbent Tony Barrera ran uncontested. In South Salinas’ District 3, Steve McShane is leading with 58 percent of the vote over Cary Swensen, securing his fourth term on the council. McShane held his election party in downtown Salinas at La Cantina. “I’m so proud of downtown. I’ve worked very hard to bring funding and support and attention to the center of Salinas,” he says.
Over 60 people enjoyed DJ music, beer, wine and onion rings. There was also a trivia night going on. Volunteers received medals, diplomas, and golden bell trophies.
For the position of mayor, Craig has a massive lead, with 64 percent of the vote over challenger Amit Pandya’s 36.
“That’s a really healthy lead,” Craig says, “I’m really grateful that the residents have so far decided that I’m worthy of another term.” She celebrated with family and friends at the Club at Crazy Horse Ranch, and says she received an unusual amount of text messages (at least 25) wishing her good luck. Pandya was home sick with the flu on Election Day, and the whole week prior.
Candidates ran as slates, with Sandoval endorsing Pandya for mayor and Swensen for District 3, and so on. His victory solidifies a 4-3 majority, even further favoring some left-leaning policy ideas.
Sandoval, who’s been a community activist, a former dress store owner and serves on the board of the Santa Rita Union School District, campaigned on a promise to address what he says voters identified as the biggest issues: housing, sidewalks, streets and potholes, parks and trash. I grew up in Salinas and remember a time when I could drive down Main St. and not see garbage all over our city, he writes. “If we want to attract new businesses, opportunities, and high-paying jobs, then we must show we are proud of our city by making sure it is clean.”
