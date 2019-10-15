Adam Bolaños Scow has experience running campaigns—he worked on two successful fracking bans, Measure J in San Benito County and Measure Z in Monterey County—and helped Public Water Now on the strategy behind a public water buyout initiative voters on the Monterey Peninsula passed last year. But he’s never run himself.
That’s about to change as Scow enters the 2020 race for U.S. Congress, challenging the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley.
“I never thought for a second I’d consider doing it myself,” says Scow, a recent transplant to Watsonville. “What’s driving me is survival—for humanity, and for the environment and the economy.”
With a background in environmental issues—Scow worked for advocacy group Food & Water Watch for 13 years—his primary issue is climate change and a Green New Deal. His goal is 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.
He’s a Democrat who views Panetta as too centrist, and says climate-related bills Panetta has championed are too incremental. (Panetta is a co-author on a bill that calls for cutting emissions by 55 percent by 2030, and getting to zero by 2050.)
“We need to treat this like a war-time situation,” Scow says. “When I use the word ‘survival,’ that’s what I have in mind. My position is that California and our country need to lead the world by example. This might be our last chance to execute a bold plan and get our country off fossil fuels.”
Also in the race is Republican Jeff Gorman, who chairs the county GOP. “I believe may of the principles dear to the Republican minority are also important to the broader community,” Gorman says. “I look forward to a hearty debate.”
So too does Panetta, who touts his progress on a prescription drug pricing bill (HR 3) and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which remains to be finalized.
“What I've learned is you can't let politics dictate the way you do the job. Good governing is good politics,” Panetta says. “[Constituents] want to make sure we get things done.”
He says practical policy proposals go further than some more revolutionary ideas, even if the latter get more attention: “The ones you're not hearing about in the press are the ones who are forging forward and looking for solutions, rather than looking for someone to blame,” Panetta says.
Scow says he’s not looking to cast blame but to run a progressive campaign. He expects to be out-fundraised by both opponents, and pledges to accept only money from individuals, no corporate or PAC money. (In the first half of 2019, Panetta received more than $500,000, including small gifts from individuals and larger gifts, like $2,500 each from BNSF Railway Company, Honeywell International PAC, H&R Block, the International Union of Bricklayers PAC and McDonald’s corporate PAC.) Gorman has reported no fundraising to date.
Scow grew up in Fresno and moved to Watsonville this summer, but his connection to the area began two generations ago. His grandfather worked as a bracero in Salinas and Watsonville, and eventually brought his wife and four children—including Scow’s mom—to join him from Oaxaca, Mexico. (Scow grew up speaking Spanish, but says he’s rusty now.) He attended UC Berkeley and lived in the Bay Area for more than a decade before moving to Watsonville this summer with the intention of exploring a run for Congress.
“It felt like the timing was right that we could mount a solid campaign,” he says. “It feels really natural to me, because I’ve been on campaigns the past 20 years, and I’m doing exactly what I believe in. I wouldn’t have decided to do this if I didn’t feel we had a shot.”
