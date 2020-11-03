Monterey voters delivered a resounding yes to their status quo leadership, based on early election results on Tuesday night, Nov. 3.
The councilmembers and mayor (as well as councilmembers who are not up for reelection this year) had endorsed each other, citing their productive working relationship.
"I really feel it’s important to keep our council team together," Mayor Clyde Roberson said during the campaign. "We have three pandemics: the health pandemic of course; the economic and budget crisis; and the social justice issues."
Roberson holds a substantial lead over Timothy Barrett, a former city councilmember who lost in 2018, leading by 2,361 votes, with 61.6 percent of the vote.
For council, both incumbents Dan Albert and Alan Haffa are in first and second place, respectively, with more than 2,000 votes between Haffa and the third-place candidate, Gabriela Chavez.
In fourth and fifth place are Hunter Garrison and Zoë Carter. Carter had campaigned on a platform of bringing gender diversity to the all-male council as well as geographic diversity; she lives on the underrepresented north end of Monterey, and supports splitting the city into districts.
