Initial census data shows between 2010 and 2020, Monterey County added 23,978 people, according to numbers released on Thursday, Aug. 12.
The county's growth of 5.9 percent tracked with California overall, which grew by 6.1 percent, or about 2.3 million people. However, the initial data released Thursday is not final. Over the next month, the state will work to update the information from state prison facilities and relocate inmates to their last known address. The updated numbers will be released on Sept. 30.
"The California statewide database will take the next weeks to reformat the data and reallocate those Californians in state detention to their last known address for fairer representation," California Citizens Redistricting Commission Chair Linda Akutagawa said in a press release. "In the meantime, the Commission continues to collect communities of interest information from Californians as we wait to receive the appropriately formatted dataset to begin line drawing."
The census data will be used in the federal, state and local redistricting processes to redraw political boundaries that reflect the latest population data. Monterey County's advisory redistricting committee will meet on Aug. 12 at 5:30pm where the 15 members will receive introductions to relevant data programs and the process for public input.
Rosemary Soto, a county management analyst who is managing the advisory committee, says the committee's work will begin to pick up after the Sept. 30 data update. The committee has until Dec. 15 to submit the redrawn districts but Soto says the committee will aim to approve the new districts by Dec. 7.
The data released Aug. 12 was in a raw format and requires special software and formatting to synthesize. The Sept. 30 update will provide cleaned-up data better suited for public consumption.
