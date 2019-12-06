More than 800,000 Californians living in or near wildfire disaster areas are guaranteed to keep their home insurance for the next year, after state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara issued a moratorium on non-renewals on Dec. 5.
The moratorium does not apply to policyholders in Monterey County. Only homes adjacent to one of 16 recent wildfires are being protected. The list consists of 46 Fire, Eagle, Easy, Getty, Glen Cove, Hill, Hillside, Kincade, Maria, Reche, Saddle Ridge, Sandalwood, Sky, Tick, Water and Wolf fires.
Earlier this year, the Weekly reported on the insurance industry’s retreat from wildfire risk and found that Monterey County homeowners are especially vulnerable to sudden loss of coverage.
In addition to the mandatory freeze on non-renewals, Lara called on the insurance industry for a voluntary pause on non-renewals across the entire state until new policies and practices can be established to address the issue.
“This wildfire insurance crisis has been years in the making, but it is an emergency we must deal with now if we are going to keep the California dream of homeownership from becoming the California nightmare, as an increasing number of homeowners struggle to find coverage,” Lara said. “I am calling on insurance companies to push the pause button on issuing non-renewals for one year to give breathing room to communities and homeowners while they adapt and mitigate risks, give the Legislature time to work on additional lasting solutions, and allow California's insurance market to stabilize.”
Lara’s authority to enact a moratorium comes from a bill he had authored last year while serving as a state senator—Senate Bill 824, which has been dubbed the Wildfire Safety and Recovery Act.
