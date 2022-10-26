If you were already registered to vote before October, then you likely received a ballot in the mail. Now what? Once you've sorted through the candidates and measures and made your marks, it's easy and free to drop the ballot in the mail by Election Day, Nov. 8.
It's also an option to drop off your ballot at secured ballot dropboxes located around the county. The Weekly's interactive map shows where those boxes are located. Red stars indicate 24-hour boxes, blue stars show boxes inside public buildings only open during business hours. Click on each of the stars for addresses and hours.
The gold stars indicate sites run by the Monterey County Elections Office, where you may receive voting help and vote early, or vote on election day. You may also register to vote in person on Nov. 8 and vote using a provisional ballot.
This year the Elections Office is adding another convenient way to vote officials are calling "Flex Your Vote." A mobile polling place will provide pop-up voting opportunities beginning Oct. 27 at various locations. Bringing your ballot with you will make the process easier.
You may also turn in your ballot or vote in person on Election Day at your polling place. To look up your polling place location, go montereycountyelections.us/voter-guide-and-polling-place-locator.
