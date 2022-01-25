012222 Palo Colorado Fire 11.jpg

A fire truck drives along Highway 1 near Bixby Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 22, day two of the Colorado Fire. 

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

The Colorado Fire, which has burned 700 acres as of Jan. 25, was sparked after hot embers from a "pile burn operation" were carried by strong winds onto nearby vegetation, Cal Fire's Monterey-San Benito Unit announced Jan. 25. 

The specifics around the pile burn, including who was responsible and whether it was permitted by state or local fire agencies as required, remain under investigation, with Cal Fire offering no other information. 

The fire was sparked around 5:10pm on Friday, Jan. 21, reportedly behind the Mid Coast Fire Station on Palo Colorado Road. Helped by dangerous winds that reportedly reached near 50mph around some ridges, the flames spread rapidly, scorching vegetation near Bixby Bridge and at one point engulfing both sides of Highway 1 near Rocky Creek Bridge.

After initial reports estimated a size of 1,500 acres, improved mapping showed the Colorado Fire burned about 700 acres. Although it initially threatened dozens of homes along Highway 1 and the Palo Colorado Canyon, structural damage was limited to one yurt-style home. 

The fire is still active and evacuation orders and Highway 1's closure remains in effect. As of 7pm Jan. 25, Cal Fire reported the Colorado Fire is 50-percent contained. 

Evacuation orders remain in effect and Highway 1 remains closed at Granite Canyon Bridge at the north and Andrew Molera State Park at the south.

Christopher Neely

