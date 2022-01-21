It's that time of year again when the birds of prey at Pinnacles National Park are nesting and, in order for the various bird species to reach their full potential, the park's superintendent has issued a climbing and hiking advisory, in effect indefinitely.
Hikers are advised to stay on trail and climbers are advised to stay away from sensitive areas of the park, including the High Peaks, the Balconies Cliffs area, the Piedras Bonitas/Gargoyle area, Resurrection Wall, Little Pinnacles/Yaks Wall, and the Egg Rock/Teapot Dome areas, according to Superintendent Blanca Alvarez Stransky.
Pinnacles National Park is home to various birds of prey, also known as raptors: prairie and peregrine falcons, American kestrels, golden eagles, red-tailed hawks, red-shouldered hawks, Cooper's hawks, long-eared owls, barn owls and great horned owls. Last year, 12 pairs of prairie and peregrine falcons produced 40 fledglings.
"Without your cooperation in avoiding advisory areas, this program could not be the success that it is," Stransky said in a press release.
