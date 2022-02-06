What had looked like a one man runaway on Friday became a traffic jam at the top after Saturday's third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Seamus Power entered the day with a five stroke advantage over the field, but dropped to seventh after carding a 74 on the Monterey Peninsula Country Club course. Meanwhile Beau Hossler fired a 65 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to claim a share of the lead at 15-under.
"Pebble Beach can give and take," Hossler says. "I'm glad to be on the receiving end."
He is joined at the top by Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge, the first round leader. Patrick Cantlay, Joel Dahman and Jordan Spieth lurk just one shot back.
Cantlay was considered a favorite coming in to the tournament. And he is well positioned to challenge for the win.
"If the lead stays at 15-under I'm right there," he points out.
The day will be remembered for Spieth's breathtaking shot on the 8th hole at Pebble Beach. His tee shot rolled to a stop dangling over a sheer 65-foot cliff.
Spiesth could have picked up and taken a penalty, something his caddie repeatedly advised him to do. Instead, Spieth perched over the cliff of doom and popped the ball onto the back fringe of the green, saving par on what would be a round of 63.
"I guess I say a 65-foot cliff," he told reporters in a press conference. "If I can get a swing on it and I can hit it then why would I take a drop?" But, he conceded, "I think I'll hit less club tomorrow."
On the pro-am side, no one was more surprised to enter the final round with a shot at the title than former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
"I still don't believe it," he says, crediting his playing partner Mackenzie Hughes. "It's a long day tomorrow."
Saturday was cut day for the field. Among the amateurs heading hime were veteran Bill Murray and first time participants Mia Hamm and ScHoolboy Q.
"The course is hard," explains Hamm, who played Pebble Beach on Saturday. "You just realize how great these golfers are."
Neither Hamm nor ScHoolboy Q left with regrets.
"It was one of the greatest experiences of my life," the rap star says. "Out of all the people who play golf, I'm here and I finished. I hope they invite me again."
Murray, who limped through all three rounds but kept the crowds and golfers entertained throughout departed wanting more.
"My golf is improving to where I'd like to be here on Sunday," he points out. But I'll probably be in some halfway house."
