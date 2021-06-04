Monterey-area residents looking at weekend trips to Southern California this summer have a new option after small jet service JSX announced summer flights from Monterey Regional Airport to both Burbank and Orange County.
The flights will begin on Friday, June 11, and will depart once daily from Thursdays through Sundays. Prices start at $199 for a one-way flight, which is more than double the $99 one-way starting fare JSX offered for the same flights back in February 2020. The airline will also offer include "at least two checked bags" with every trip, down from three checked bags in last year's offering.
The airline, which began in 2016, advertises itself as hassle-free and allows passengers to show up 20 minutes before departure to a private hangar at the Monterey, Burbank and Orange County airports. The jets only carry 30 passengers and offer complimentary cocktails on flight.
“With the easing of travel restrictions and the increased appeal in safe getaways this summer, we are pleased to be the only air carrier offering nonstop flights to Monterey from both Orange County and Burbank,” CEO Alex Wilcox said in a press release. “Our distinctive form of flying eliminates the hassles and headaches associated with congested airports, irksome middle seats, and long TSA lines."
Flights out of the Monterey airport will depart from the private hangar at 200 Sky Park Drive, Monterey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.