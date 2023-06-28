Joby Aviation hosted a demonstration of its new, all-electric flying aircraft on Wednesday, June 28 in Marina, where they company operates a pilot production line. Hundreds of employees and guests showed up to watch the aircraft take off in real time, and learn more about its capabilities.
North America Toyota CEO Tetsuo “Ted” Ogawa made an appearance, in addition to other Joby executives. Toyoya is also Joby's largest external shareholder, having invested $400 million in the company. (Ogawa is set to join the Joby board of directors on July 1.)
The company plans to deliver the aircraft to Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County next year for more testing.
The company has flown pre-production protoypes before and the June 28 flight marks the first flight of an aircraft manufactured on a production line.
(1) comment
This is a wonderful development. Soon we should be seeing these aircraft flying our skies. I'm looking forward to situating one of the first landing pads here in Monterey County.
