It was not until Saturday, four days after the Nov. 3 election, that enough ballots were counted in enough states to show that American voters had delivered a victory to Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, and Kamala Harris as the next vice president of the United States. She is the first woman ever elected to the office.
In remarks on Saturday night, Biden spoke about the need to unify and move past this politically divisive era.
"Let’s give each other a chance," Biden said. "It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to each other again.
"To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans"
He also praised voter turnout, noting, "We have won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of this nation—74 million."
Locally as well as across the country, the vote count continues. Some states, like Georgia and North Carolina, remain too close to call. (The outcome in those states is no longer needed to bring Biden over the 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College that is required to win the presidency.)
In Monterey County, the latest vote count was released on Friday evening, and some candidates who had narrow leads on election night widened their advantage. But with an estimated 25,400 ballots left to count, and vote-by-mail ballots still arriving up until Nov. 20 (they can be counted as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3), many races remain too close to call.
The uncounted ballots in Monterey County include roughly 9,600 provisional ballots cast in-person at the polls. Tabulating these ballots is closer because ballots cast provisionally must be cross-checked one-by-one. This year, due to the pandemic, all California voters received absentee ballots; Ayna Gutierrez of the Monterey County Elections Department says many of these provisional ballots represent voters who did not present their absentee ballot at the polls, meaning elections officials must first take an additional step of confirming they did not vote twice—absentee and in person—before counting their vote.
It's a slow wait for candidates who are in tight races. The only update from Monterey County Elections between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 reflects roughly 11,000 vote-by-mail ballots tabulated.
Scott Davis, a member of Salinas City Council, is now in a dead tie with challenger Carla Gonzales, with 2,011 votes each as of Friday's update.
In Del Rey Oaks, council candidate Scott Donaldson increased his one-vote lead over Gary Kreeger to a 16-vote lead, 433-407.
In Seaside, council candidate Alexis Garcia-Arrazola increased his lead over Regina Mason from five votes to 103 votes.
For the MPC board, incumbent Loren Steck increased his lead over challenger Marlene Martin from a 64-vote advantage to a 97-vote lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.