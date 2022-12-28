There is no clear touchdown in a long-running battle for victory over the future of the athletic stadium and facilities at Monterey High School, even with a Dec. 8 court ruling issued by Monterey County Superior Court Judge Thomas Wills.
Wills ruled on the 2021 lawsuit filed by a group of MHS neighbors, called Preserving the Peace, against Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, which proposed and approved the project.
While the underlying tension is over the project itself and MPUSD leaders' championing the athletic facilities as a worthy expenditure for bond funds, the lawsuit and court decision focus on something much narrower. The question is not whether or not it's a good project: It's whether MPUSD violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) with its environmental impact report (EIR), which detailed the impacts of a project on things like traffic, noise, climate change and animal habitat.
On seven points, out of a long list of alleged violations, Wills found that MPUSD did err in its EIR.
Those seven points do not include the elements of the project the neighbors group found most objectionable: The lights, the nature of large sporting events, and a parking lot plan the plaintiffs argued was "piecemealing," or breaking up of a larger, higher-impact project into smaller pieces to make it appear relatively minor.
Specifically, the seven issues are:
- Incomplete analysis of pedestrian safety during and after construction;
- incomplete analysis of potential traffic hazards during games after the project is built;
- Failure to effectively describe emergency access routes, with points in the EIR that contradicted each other;
- Uncertainty around the analysis of the existing parking supply at MHS;
- Failure to document a plan to have safety signage and flaggers during construction to mitigate safety hazards during building;
- Lack of meaningful monitoring and reporting measures to enforce two mitigations in the EIR: that games end by 10pm and noise does not exceed a certain threshold;
- Failure to recirculate the EIR to address potential impacts to Carmel Stone located in the construction staging area.
None of those seven findings from Wills seemed to the MPUSD board like deal-breakers, says Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh. "I was generally pleased with the ruling, because it didn't find any of the major issues in the EIR," he says. "These are all things that are easily rectifiable. There’s nothing that is going to be a roadblock moving this thing forward."
The board has discussed the ruling once in a closed-session discussion so far, and Diffenbaugh says they indicated an interest in several possible next steps. One is to file a motion with the court seeking more clarification on the seven deficiencies, to narrowly address them, and then recirculate the EIR. One is to file an appeal, seeking to uphold the original EIR without the modifications Wills determined were needed. Another is to continue talking to the plaintiffs' attorney, Molly Erickson, seeking some kind of settlement, but Diffenbaugh says that seems unlikely given MPUSD's determination to pursue the project concept overall. (Mitigations, like a prohibition on using the facilities on Sundays, have not soothed concerns from neighbors.)
What's not on the list of potential next steps is abandoning the project. "The board has given direction to continue," Diffenbaugh says.
Rather than a loss, he treats the ruling as a delay. But on the plaintiffs' side, Erickson sees a win for Preserving the Peace.
"The court made important rulings that the school district’s evaluation had failed to adequately consider seven fundamental issues including critical safety impacts for pedestrians, vehicles and emergency access, and on the nighttime noise impacts on the surrounding neighborhoods during stadium events," she says.
But where it might not be a touchdown is that Preserving the Peace is still hoping to see MPUSD change direction.
"My clients urge the school board to rethink this massive project and to spend the taxpayers’ dollars on projects that would benefit all students of all abilities in all classrooms every day," Erickson adds. "School board members may not be aware that the $18 million that this sports project would cost would go far in meeting many facilities needs at Monterey High School that school administrators have deferred for far too long."
Overall, the project includes the following features: four 70-foot-tall stadium lights at the main Dan Albert Stadium field; new visitor bleachers facing the existing bleachers; a new PA system; a press box; and the construction of a new ancillary, lower field.
Wills' 52-page ruling also includes extensive discussion of the many alleged deficiencies of the EIR that he viewed as adequate, along with a few knocks against the plaintiffs for arguments he found did not have merit. "The court notes that throughout this litigation, petitioners' presentation of the issues was sorely lacking in organization and clarity," Wills wrote. "Petitioners raised any number of contentions in support of their argument the District's EIR was inadequate. However, many of these arguments were lobbed in a scattershot way, often without much in the way of actual substance or analysis."
Preserving the Peace raised many allegations about the project's CEQA violations, including major issues like noise and lighting impact. Among the allegations that Wills determined did not have merit: inadequate analysis of lighting impacts; failure to disclose significant noise impacts; noise mitigation measures that are too vague; zoning code violations; failure to disclose baseline information about access points to the MHS campus; failure to address traffic impacts on Logan Lane; inadequate analysis of traffic hazards during construction; failure to include ADA access; reliance upon unreliable data for calculations of vehicle-miles traveled; and failure to analyze the potential for MPUSD to someday install cell towers on the lights.
