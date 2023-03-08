In the coming months, or coming years, Cal Am ratepayers could see a surcharge on their water bills disappear. Or, maybe not.
On March 3, Monterey County Judge Carrie Panetta ruled that the continued collection of the surcharge—which is collected by California American Water and then paid to the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District—violated the sunset clause in an ordinance MPWMD approved in 2012 to create that charge. Collectively, it costs Cal Am ratepayers about $3.4 million annually.
The reason that charge might not go away soon is that on March 20, MPWMD’s board will be meeting in closed session to decide, among other things, whether or not to appeal the ruling. If they do appeal, it could take a couple of years or more before the appeal is decided.
Panetta ruled in a lawsuit the Monterey Peninsula Taxpayers’ Association, along with Monterey resident Rick Heuer, filed against the water district in 2021, which argued it was improper for the district to continue collecting the fee. Panetta ultimately agreed.
The fee—called the water supply charge—was established by the district’s board in 2012 after a different fee, called the user’s fee (which was established in 1983, and was set at 8.325 percent of Cal Am’s charges for water) was struck down by the California Public Utilities Commission in 2009. The water supply charge was intended to help make up for lost revenue to the district, and allow the district to continue to pursue projects to augment the region’s water supply.
However, the water management district challenged the CPUC on the matter, and the California Supreme Court set aside the CPUC’s ruling in 2016. Since that time, MPWMD has been collecting both the user’s fee—which is about just over $5 million annually, but rises with the cost of water—and the water supply charge. With the reinstatement of the user’s fee, Panetta ruled, the sunset clause in the water supply charge should have been triggered.
"This is a major win for taxpayers in the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District boundaries," Heuer says in an email. "When MPWMD initiated the water supply charge it was as a replacement for the user fee, and the district included a sunset provision within the ordinance. When the district won their court case and re-enacted the user fee, they chose to ignore their own ordinance and, in effect, 'double dipped.'"
MPWMD didn’t see it that way, and General Manager Dave Stoldt says it’s been used to fund aquifer storage and recovery and the Pure Water Monterey recycled water project. A loan to pay for those projects was secured, contractually, with future revenue from that charge, and so there are further legalities to hash out, whether or not MPWMD appeals Panetta's ruling.
“We’ve been borrowing from ourselves to do ASR and Pure Water Monterey, and we were going to repay those internal borrowings before sunsetting this water supply charge,” Stoldt says. Among the expenses, he says is that MPWMD is contractually obligated to buy recycled water from Monterey One Water (which operates the Pure Water Monterey project) and put into reserves in the Seaside Basin should there ever be a disruption in service. As of now, the district still needs to sock away about 500 acre-feet, which will cost about $1.5 million.
The water district’s revenue for the 2021-22 fiscal year was $23,630,304 against $21,856,723 (the difference goes into reserves). As for the financial implications for the district, Stoldt says, “The long-term impact on the district’s health is not going to be that significant.”
If the district appeals, Heuer says he and the taxpayer's association will continue the fight, and they expect to win. "We will take it all the way," he says. "It is basically a slam-dunk win. It's so crystal clear—they've got to follow their own ordinance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.