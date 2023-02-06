Others tried to close the gap, but Justin Rose would have none of it.
Each time the quartet of challengers managed to gain a stroke, Rose answered with a birdie of his own, maintaining a three-stroke advantage on his way to claiming the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title on Monday.
“Obviously I haven't been playing enough great golf,” says Rose, an 11-time PGA Tour winner, who last topped the leaderboard in 2019. “But when I do play half decent, I do give myself chances to win.”
He finished with a 69-69-65-66 for 269. Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu kept pace on the final round, but ended up tied for second at 272. Denny McCarthy’s late charge put him four back, along with Keith Mitchell and Peter Malnati.
When play was halted due to darkness on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, 10 groups had yet to complete their rounds. Todd immediately closed to within one of the leader by sinking a birdie putt on 13.
But Rose, who opened the morning with a par on 10, responded with an improbable putt from distance on 11 to restore his 2-stroke advantage.
“To miss from short range early would have been kind of just a frustrating start,” Rose says of his shot on 10. “But to make that putt was awesome—then bury a 30-footer on the next hole I felt was exactly the type of start I needed today.”
Todd tried again with a birdie on 14. Again, however, Rose fended off the challenge, this time holing a 19-footer on 13.
Malnati sought to put himself into the mix on 14 with a long birdie putt. Yet Rose, playing in the same group, calmly answered.
After four days whipped by wind, rain and even a bit of hail, nature backed off leaving the course clear, calm and apparently ripe for a run at the top.
“Conditions for scoring were pretty much perfect,” Wu points out. “You had to take advantage, for sure, this morning.”
Yet from that point on, no one could reach the British veteran. McCarthy, who began the round on Sunday with 7 birdies on the front nine, was forced to recover on 18 when his ball ricocheted off the lone fairway tree. Todd found its branches, as well.
Both managed to right themselves, with a little second guessing.
“You aim left of the tree at the hedge and you rip it—that's what I did,” Todd explains. “The ball faded to the middle of the tree and got knocked down. If it misses the tree I'm hitting 5-wood in, it would have been amazing.”
Rose’s win marks the first time a European professional has claimed the Pebble Beach Pro-Am trophy.
“What a place to win a tournament—unbelievable,” he says.
The 2023 Pro-Am offered a bit of everything, not all of it welcome. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers captured his first amateur title at the event, playing alongside Ben Silverman. But the team tournament was capped at three rounds—54 holes—following Saturday’s suspension of play.
Blasts of wind made it impossible to putt on the 9th at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course on Saturday. Rose was on the green at the time, but his ball wouldn’t stay put.
Earlier in the week—on Thursday at Pebble Beach, Rose was forced to hold his ball in place on 18 as a gale whipped through.
On Friday a caddie collapsed from cardiac arrest on the 11th at Pebble Beach. Quick response saved his life.
Fourteen pros withdrew from the event, a number of them forced to leave when it became apparent play would extend to Monday, the same day as a qualifying round for this coming weekend’s Phoenix Open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.