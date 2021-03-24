A shooting in a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, claimed 10 lives on Monday, March 22. Among those who were killed was Kevin Mahoney, 61, the father of a local journalist, Erika Mahoney.
She is the news director at KAZU (90.3 FM) and was formerly a reporter at KION. “I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, Colorado,” she wrote in a post on Twitter on Tuesday. “My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer."
She posted a photo of him walking her down the aisle, both of them beaming, and another photo in which he appears to be swallowing tears.
(She and her now-husband decided to go forward with their reconfigured wedding on schedule despite Covid-19, getting married outdoors in their Carmel Valley backyard last May 30.)
Mahoney also announced that she is pregnant, compounding the grief—her father will never meet his granddaughter. "I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter,” Mahoney wrote.
The other nine people killed on Monday are Teri Leiker, 51; Denny Strong, 20; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Lynn Murray, 62; Rikki Olds, 25; Eric Talley, 51; and Jody Waters, 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.